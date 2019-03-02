Dream Re-FX Scott Pellegrom Crop Circle review

This instrument is particularly well suited to electronic style exploration, but can also add some heft to a standard backbeat.

As part of Dream’s cymbal recycling program, customers can trade in their broken metals towards the value of shiny new ones.

The used cymbals are then melted down and the alloy used to create brand new instruments. Born from this eco-friendly initiative is the Re-FX line. The resulting collection of five effects cymbals includes the Naughty Saucer, the Han FX cymbal, the Re-FX Bell and two models of the Re-FX Crop Circle, one of which we have for review.

Build

Designed in collaboration with Dream artist and boundary-pushing drummer Scott Pellegrom, the Crop Circle exists to transform any cymbal or drum into a wonderland of white noise. Available in 10" or 14" models (we’ve received the latter for review) it features four tambourine jingle pairs spaced evenly around the 2" wide metal band. The disk profile is not completely flat and follows the slight curvature that one might expect around the outer portion of a cymbal.

As Dream recycles both its B20 and B8 cymbals it’s hard to say what exactly has ended up in the Re-FX range alloy. Dream’s cymbalsmiths state that as they are made from recycled materials, each one will be unique.

Hands on

The 14" Crop Circle lends itself perfectly to being placed on the snare drum batter head. Once positioned in place each rimshot is transformed into a sharp metallic explosion, ideal for channelling those Jojo Mayer vibes. The metal disk is actually slightly smaller than the hoop of our drum, which allows for some unexpected side to side motion during playing. It also bounces around a little on our highly-tensioned head, which releases an assortment of unwanted overtones. This does not prove to be an issue, however, with a lower tuned snare or with a little dampening applied underneath.

Placed on top of cymbals the effect is clear. Not only does it add a prominent jingle sound but also greatly suppresses the tone of the cymbal, leaving a much drier and shorter attack. Our 16" crash becomes a rapid-fire stack while our 22" ride retained most of its natural resonance and worked wonderfully as a drum’n’bass style electronic ride.