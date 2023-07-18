Zultan introduces Mellow Series low-volume cymbals

Like it or not, quiet is very often the new loud when it comes to playing at home or in smaller venues. With our kits tuned, dampened or supplemented by electronics, our cymbals still produce the same volume level. That’s where Zultan’s new Mellow Series comes in.

With a similar ‘perforated’ design to practice cymbals, the Zultan Mellow Series promises a 30 percent drop in volume when compared to traditional cymbals, while maintaining the feel and tone that we’re used to.

Zultan’s Mellow Series is hand-hammered in Turkey using classic B-20 bronze alloy. Each cymbal features hundreds of perforations to reduce the overall volume while the cymbal moves and reacts with a natural response.

“Due to the special perforation”, says Zultan, “the Mellow series is up to 30% quieter than conventional cymbals. This makes them especially suitable for the rehearsal room, smaller club gigs, but also as a hybrid solution for electric drummers.”

The Zultan Mellow Series is available in 13 different models, ranging from a 10” splash to a 22” ride. Zultan is also offering two cymbal sets - Professional (14” hi-hat, 16” and 18” crashes, 20” ride) and Jazz Club (13” hi-hat, 16” crash, 18” ride).

• Hi-hats: 13”, 14”

• Crash cymbals: 14”, 16”, 18”, 20”

• Ride Cymbals: 18”, 20”, 22”

• FX cymbals: 16”/18” China, 10”/12” Splash.

Prices start at around £110 for the 10” splash, £207/£233 for the hi-hats. Crashes are priced between £151 - £207, ride cymbals at £207-£241. For more information, click here.