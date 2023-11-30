Zultan launches Heritage Flat Ride cymbals in two sizes

Zultan has been busy of late, having recently launched its F15 18” Mega Bell ride. Now, it’s gone in the other direction from a ride with a massive bell, to none at all with the introduction of two new Flat Rides in its Heritage range.

Aimed primarily at jazz players, while also noting that these rides will work great for crossover genres, the Heritage Flat Ride comes in 19” and 20” sizes, and as with nearly all Zultan cymbals, is made from B-20 bronze usually found in higher-priced cymbals.

Flat rides are known for their stick definition, and Zultan’s Heritage Flat Rides promise a “warm sound with defined accentuation”.

Each cymbal is lathed and hand-hammered, with a traditional finish. Zultan’s Heritage range aims to deliver the tonality of vintage, traditionally-made cymbals.

The Zultan Heritage Flat Ride costs £202/€232 for the 19” model, or £220/€254 for the 20”. For more information, visit Zultan’s website, or to check the latest price, visit the product pages at Thomann.