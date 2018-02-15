Zakk Wylde: these are the 10 guitarists that blew my mind

“I’m having some Odinforce Blend coffee right now, getting ready to fondle my man-root and then go have my anal bleaching before the big rock show tonight.”

Clearly it’s business as usual for Zakk Wylde. MusicRadar greets the Black Label Society/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and provides the right credentials to ensure we are indeed who we say we are.

“How could I forget you?” comes the reply. “You’re my steroid dealer. I learned that from both Ozzy and Jimmy Page, you’re the guy to go to. I’ve never looked back since.”

As he gears up to name the 10 guitarists that shaped his grizzled sound honed over years of hard graft, the pentatonic-slaying viking berserker is in high spirits - he’ll be setting sail for British shores this April, headlining London’s Royal Albert Hall for the very first time in his career.

The historic house of legends will soon lose its long-established reputation of prestige and decorum, promises Wylde…

“Here’s the new advertisement for the Royal Albert Hall: ‘Avenue rich in history, rich in legendary artists… that all ended the day BLS came to town and ruined everything. A winning institution, a winning tradition… well, not any more!’ The people that own it must be wondering whose idea was it to book these clowns in their venue, and whoever it was, they’ve definitely been fired!”

He roars with laughter, as do his bandmates in the background.

“Honestly, though, it’s a huge honour,” comes the serious answer once the chuckles subside.

“Zeppelin played there, Clapton, all our favourites - so it’s a big deal. I guess it’s kinda similar for British bands when they come and play Madison Square Garden. This tour marks our 20th anniversary as a band and actually 30 years since first playing with the boss. What we’ll do is have a big birthday cake with our name on it saying, ‘You’ve got 30 more years to catch the Stones - get to work!’”

Along with new music from Black Label Society, returning to the Ozzy Osbourne band, touring with Zakk Sabbath - his own tribute to “The Boss” - he’s also been keeping busy running Wylde Audio, a move which brought an end to many fruitful years with Gibson and Marshall…

“We have the Blood Eagles - those are the newest models and next line of fiddles we’ll be putting out,” he reveals.

“I’ve been truly blessed with being with Marshall and Gibson, the two companies that all my heroes were with. I couldn’t have been treated any better - they were all great people I worked with.

“But it was like playing for Manchester United, then going on to coaching for another team, then general manager elsewhere, the only next logical step would be team owner. We’d buy a team, whichever one is for sale. It’s simply a case of taking the same ethics, quality and craftsmanship and moving it somewhere new.”

On the subject of legacy and lineage, the legendary gunslinger talks us through the 10 guitarists that blew his mind…

Black Label Society tour the UK and Ireland in April:

5 Apr UK, London - Royal Albert Hall

7 Apr Ireland, Dublin - Tivoli

8 Apr UK, Belfast - Limelight