Zakk Wylde talks Wylde Audio, Adele and Book Of Shadows II: "I've always loved the softer side of things as much as the heavy"

The guitar solos on the new album feel incredibly well-composed - is your process different when writing softer music?

“As far as the guitar solos go, they’ve always got to fit the song. The solos should be part of it - like when you hear Jimmy Page playing a solo, it’s always part of the song. Same with Randy Rhoads, when you hear his solos you can tell what song they’re from, and the same goes for The Eagles.

The way I look at it, at least they know me for being able to do the dishes and the laundry!

“I write solos like how I write lyrics, I sit down and compose something. Some of my solos, say Darkest Days [from 2011 BLS album The Remains Not The Same], I could play to you backwards because even when I play it live, it’s exactly the same. They have parts - like a beginning, a middle and an end, y’know?”

Did you ever need to force yourself to hold back on those quieter, subtler moments?

“As far as holding back, I wouldn’t say there was any of that. I was just playing for the song, like I did on Mama, I’m Coming Home. There was no need for any shreddin’ on a track like that. And I remember after I played that solo, I felt really happy with how it fit into the song.

“For me, it’s always been about the music and lyrics, there’s got to be depth to it. My music is a by-product of what I listen to, and all my influences came out big-time on this.”

Do you ever feel pigeonholed as the pentatonic shred guy?

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s like playing James Bond in a movie… everyone will always think of you as James Bond, but you can still do other movies. The way I look at it, at least they know me for being able to do the dishes and the laundry!

“Maybe not so much the laundry, but they sure like the way I do my dishes. If people think, ‘Oh Zakk, he just does dishes…’ then this is me saying, ‘I do laundry as well!’”