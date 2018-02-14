Wylde Audio’s Blood Eagle takes flight

We’ve been impressed by Wylde Audio’s metal-leaning offerings so far, so we have high hopes for the Zakk Wylde-fronted company’s latest design, the Blood Eagle.

A freaky pointed Explorer offshoot with a six-a-side headstock, the Blood Eagle is spec’d in a similar fashion to Zakk’s other designs, with a mahogany body, quilted maple top and three-piece maple set neck with 24.625” scale length.

EMG 81/85 humbuckers provide the tonal firepower, naturally, while a Graph Tech Black Tusq nut and Tone Pros bridge/tailpiece combo round out the spec.

We’d argue the finish options have a little more universal appeal this time around, though; we dig both the sleek Mahogany Blackout and the quilt-y goodness of the Nordic Ice.

Price-wise, you’re looking at $1,649 - head over to Wylde Audio for more info.