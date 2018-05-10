Your Guitarist of the Year judges are Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert and Mark Tremonti

As Guitarist of the Year returns bigger and better than ever for 2018, we’re delighted to reveal that this year’s judges are guitar legends Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert and Mark Tremonti.

The three superstar players are onboard to judge your entries to our competition to find the world’s greatest amateur guitarist, with the winner set to be revealed at the UK Guitar Show in London on 29 September.

Guitarist of the Year 2018 (Image credit: Future) How to enter and how to win

Past Guitarist of the Year winners include Guthrie Govan (The Aristocrats, Steven Wilson, Hans Zimmer) and Dave Kilminster (David Gilmour, Steven Wilson). This year’s competition could uncover the guitar heroes of the future - and that could be you!

Finalists will be selected by a panel of star judges and industry experts, with the finals taking place live on stage at the UK Guitar Show in London on 29 September, tying in perfectly with World Guitar Day 2018!

In addition to the prestigious title, winners will walk away with an exclusive prize haul from the biggest names in guitar.

Entering the competition is easy: simply upload a video of your playing to YouTube and fill out the entry form below.

The Guitarist of the Year team and judges also want to know about the person behind the playing; tell us where you're from, what drew you to the guitar, what styles you favour, the gear you use, and anything else that could make you stand out.

Our judges will be revealing their tips for success in the run-up to the show, but in the meantime, head over to our guide on how to enter and how to win.

Enter the competition here!

6 tips for success

We need to see you play! No promo-style band videos please. Keep it tight. Get to the point fast. Our experts are begging to be impressed so 15 minutes of noodling won’t make the grade. Keep it musical. We’re all for fretboard madness and next-level sonics but not at the price of trusty musicality and genuine mastery of multiple techniques. Make it impressive. Go for it. We want to see the full breadth of your skills in as tight a playing package as possible. Just your best video please! Our experts are busy. Don’t make us wade through multiple entries where one would do. Want to enter all three categories? ‘Guitarist’ ‘Young Guitarist’ and ‘Acoustic’ Guitarist of the Year? Yeah! Go for it.

Rules