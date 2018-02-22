You’ll have to be rich and quick if you want a Moog Synthesizer IIIp

Before the Minimoog transformed the synthesizer landscape in the 1970s, Bob Moog was building custom modular systems for those who wanted to be part of the electronic music revolution.

Now one of these, the Synthesizer IIIp, is being resurrected by Moog Music, which is bringing it back in very limited quantities and for a limited time. In fact, only 40 systems will be made, and each one will cost a whopping $35,000.

This isn’t the first time Moog has revived a monster synth from its back catalogue. In 2014 it brought back Keith Emerson’s mighty modular setup, and its System 55, System 35 and Model 15 were resurrected a year later.

Those who choose to splash out will receive 37 “hand-stuffed, hand-soldered” discrete modules including 10 901-Series audio oscillators, the 984 Matrix Mixer, and the 905 Spring Reverb. These will be secured into three solid wood, tolex-wrapped cabinets at the Moog Factory in Asheville, NC.

For total authenticity, each IIIp will be built using the all-original documentation, art and circuit board files.

Find out more on the Moog website.