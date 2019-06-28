You can now buy your own Cloud guitar from the Official Prince Store

Prince’s custom-built Cloud guitars have been in big demand since the star’s death in 2016, with a yellow model being auctioned for $187,000 and a teal instrument going for a whopping $700,000. If you haven’t got that kind of money to spare, though, there’s now another option: you can buy a replica Cloud via the Official Prince Store.

Previously only available to purchase in person by visitors to Paisley Park, Prince’s Minneapolis studio compound, the guitars are made by Schecter, the company that Prince used to repair his own Clouds and to create replicas.

Available in white or blue, the Cloud is of set-neck construction and has a mahogany body. The neck and finished fretboard - which is adorned with black Prince ‘love’ symbols - are both maple. The bridge pickup is an active EMG 81, while on the neck you'll find an EMG SA single coil.

Those who purchase a Cloud will receive it in a hard purple case with “custom purple plush interior”.

You can get your pre-order in at the Official Prince Store. A Cloud Guitar will set you back $1,750, with shipping set to start in November.

(Image credit: The Lede Company)

Prince Cloud Guitar specs