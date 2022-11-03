You can now buy Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer guitars directly in Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Austria and Belgium

Gibson Brands is continuing to expand its online retail operations in Europe with customers now able to buy online and have electric and acoustic guitars and gear shipped to Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Austria and Belgium via new websites for Germany, France and Ireland.

Customer can shop guitars, merch, and accessories from Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, and Maestro. But UK fans… no news as yet. Hopefully the situation will change in the future.

