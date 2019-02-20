You can now buy an Eric Clapton-played Stratocaster on Amazon for $180,000

You really can buy anything from Amazon these days, including an Eric Clapton-played Fender Stratocaster... for the unusually precise price of $179,641.19.

According to the scant listing posted by HollywoodMemorabilia, it’s a 2014 Custom Shop Strat played by Clapton at the Royal Albert Hall - presumably Clapton’s 2015 date, captured in the live DVD Slowhand at 70.

Clapton and Strat in action at the Royal Albert Hall on 21 May 2015 (Image credit: Neil Lupin/Redferns via Getty Images)

Clapton previously sold one of two Fender Stratocasters played at that gig back in 2016 to raise funds to cover Asleep At The Wheel guitarist Johnny Nicholas.

However, given that guitar went for $45,000 - and it was signed to boot - we can’t help feeling the asking price for this one is a little steep, even if it is ‘photo matched’.

That said, the wood grain - particularly around the bridge area - on the Sunburst Strat used that night does seem to tally with that of the pictures supplied on the Amazon listing.

On the plus side, shipping is free in the USA, and just $3.99 to the UK. Bargain.

Whatever this particular example eventually sells for, it’s unlikely any of Clapton’s guitars will match the record-breaking sum fetched by the legendary ‘Blackie’ Strat, which sold for $959,500 in 2004.