Yep, this bass is also a giant iPhone

MusicRadar's best of 2018: These days, you’ll find all kinds of tech attached to guitars - often to traditionalists’ chagrin - but what if the instrument itself is the tech? Well, for bassist Stig Pedersen of legendary Danish rockers D-A-D, that’s exactly the case with his iPhone bass.

Details are scarce, but footage shows Pedersen wielding the two-string bass in concert and filming the audience as he does so - just sit back and marvel at those enormous buttons.

In a gear run with TC Electronic (embedded below), Pedersen’s tech Troels Bjørn reveals the bass can actually livestream to Facebook, while also showing off a few of the bassist’s other two-strings, including the infamous giant headstock bass.