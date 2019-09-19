Yamaha launches next generation of desktop guitar amplifiers

Yamaha has refreshed its THR series of desktop amps with a new look, more power, more amp models, and full wireless capability.

The THR-11 series comprises the THR10II, THR10II Wireless, and THR30II Wireless and falls into what Yamaha calls the "third amp" category – something between a practice amp and a gigging/recording amp.

Each amp in the series is super-portable. They all support Bluetooth, so you can play music through them, while the THR10II Wireless and THR30II Wireless have a built-in rechargeable battery and an onboard wireless receiver that is compatible with the Line 6® Relay G10T transmitter (sold separately) for cable-free performance – so you could pretend you are playing Madison Square Garden when, in fact, you are just in your garden.

Or simply just enjoy not having cables strewn across your living room.

Image 1 of 6 Yamaha THR10II (Image credit: Yamaha)

Image 2 of 6 The back of each amp in the series looks identical. (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 3 of 6 Yamaha THR10II top panel (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 5 of 6 THR30II Wireless (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 6 of 6 The Yamaha THR30II Wireless top panel – the design and configuration is consistent across the series (Image credit: Yamaha)

With the Mobile Editor for iOS/Android, guitarists can remotely change settings on the amp. And there is a whole lot to tweak and dial in here.

The THR-II series features Yamaha's VCM amp-modelling tech and each amp has three modes – Classic, Boutique and Modern – with eight different amp styles, comprising: Clean, Crunch, Lead, Hi Gain, Special, Bass, Aco (acoustic), and Flat, a neutral tone with no amp modelling.

There are plenty of effects to further augment your tone, with chorus, flanger, reverb, tremolo, echo, and three types of reverb all onboard.

The THR30II Wireless runs 30-watts, while both THR10II Wireless and THR10II models run 20-watts. There is USB connectivity with Cubase AI and Cubasis LE for recording options. There is an onboard tuner on all three amp.

THR30II Wireless also has stereo line outputs.

Designed with a home audio look in mind rather than explicitly a guitar product, the THR-11 series is the sort of amp that can be stored in your home – on the bookshelf, beside your bed, wherever – and with Hi-Fi Extended Stereo Technology, these can be used by everyone in the house to play music. They even light up in a faux tube glow effect.

Prices TBC. See Yamaha for more details.