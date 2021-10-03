More

Guns N' Roses joined onstage by Wolfgang Van Halen for Paradise City performance

Axl: "Wolfgang Van Halen… do you know how cool it is to say that? We're talking legacy"

Guns N' Roses are back out on the road, as well as releasing new / old songs, and they currently have Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH solo band out with them as support. So it makes sense they should invite the young multi-instrumentalist out onstage to run through a a classic. 

Van Halen and his Sunburst Gibson ES-335 joined Axl, Slash, Duff, Richard Fortus and the gang for a riotous Paradise City. He also joined in on backing vocals too. 

In our interview with Wolfgang Van Halen earlier this year to mark the release of his debut solo album, he explained his choice of the 335 as a go-to electric guitar onstage and in the studio.

"I really wanted to carve my own rather than just exclusively play Wolfgang guitars and 5150 amps," he said. "I felt it would be fun to explore different tones instead of trying to stick with what my family are usually known for.” 

