The 'new' Guns N' Roses song Hard Skool is a rocking return

The good news; Guns N Roses's latest release Hard Skool is much more of the rock n' roll you'd expect from Axl, Slash, Duff and co. The latter's pulsating punk rock bass gives way to wailing Slash guitars and Axl ripping into the chorus for a straight-ahead old school approach.

The bad news is it's still not much of a reflection of any songwriting chemistry between the original Guns members as like ABSUЯD before it, this is an outtake from the Chinese Democracy era of 1998-2008 that Slash and Duff McKagan weren't a part of.

But we wager it's definitely more of what many fans will want to hear from the band with the guitarist and bassist certainly putting their stamps on it, so quel problème?