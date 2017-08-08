Wolfgang Palm says that his new PPG Infinite iOS synth is his “dream”

Having made his name developing wavetable synthesis back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Wolfgang Palm is now seeking to go beyond its capabilities with PPG Infinite, his new iOS instrument.

To get technical, Palm says that Infinite gives you complete control over the frequencies of a sound’s overtones. Each partial wave can have an arbitrary frequency, and overtones can be moved throughout the duration of a note.

Infinite also enables you to reproduce the noises created when instruments are played, and these noise sources can be used to modulate the tonal part of the sound.

Aside from these innovations, Infinite also offers more standard features, and builds on the success of Palm’s previous iOS apps. In fact, you can actually import sounds from the PPG WaveGenerator and WaveMapper synths.

“This has always been my dream,” says Wolfgang Palm. “A system which can reproduce all kinds of sounds and transform them into a universal set of parameters. Thus all these sounds are completely morphable.”

Find out more on the Wolfgang Palm website. PPG Infinite will be released soon on the Apple App Store.