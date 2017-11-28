Wolfgang Palm goes to Infinite and beyond as he releases a Pro desktop version of his iOS synth

It’s been several months since Wolfgang Palm released his PPG Infinite synth for iOS, and now a Pro version has been announced for PC and Mac.

As with the mobile edition, this goes beyond wavetable synthesis - Palm’s stock in trade - by giving you complete control over the frequencies of a sound’s overtones. Each partial wave can have an arbitrary frequency, and overtones can be moved throughout the duration of a note.

Infinite also enables you to reproduce the noises created when instruments are played, and these noise sources can be used to modulate the tonal part of the sound.

More typical synth features include a 24dB low-pass filter, two VCAs with stereo out and effects. You also get 10 envelopes, four LFOs and a modulation matrix.

Wolfgang Palm is also very proud of the Morpher, which enables you to create new timbres and real-time effects by morphing the gains and frequencies of sounds using the X/Y controller. You get more than 300 editable tonal resources that can be loaded into the five fields within the Morpher, and you can also analyse your own sounds.

You can find out more about Infinite Pro on the Wolfgang Palm website. It’ll be available as a VST/AU plugin from the start of December.

Wolfgang Palm Infinite Pro