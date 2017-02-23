Win! £1200 bass bundle up for grabs to celebrate London Bass Guitar Show

March 4 and 5 sees the return of the ultimate bass event in our world - the newly-expanded London Bass Guitar Show, held at Olympia London in Kensington.

Some of the biggest names in the bass world will be holding Main Stage and Masterclass sessions, many offering audiences the opportunity for an up-close-and-personal Q&A. We're talking top-end low-end talent like Andy Rourke (Smiths, DARK), Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols), Ida Nielsen (Prince), Stu Hamm and many more.

In the Gear Hall you'll find all the latest and loudest basses, amps and gear from the world's biggest manufacturers.

You could win tickets by entering the competition below or, for a 20% discount, simply use the discount code 'LBGS-MusicRadar' at http://www.londonbassguitarshow.com/buy-tickets/