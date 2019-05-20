Producer Will Putney says that his new signature plugin bundle gives you hardware-quality guitar amp tones in your DAW

Producer and mix engineer Will Putney has put his name to a new signature bundle of guitar amp/effect emulations, the Will Putney Plug-In Suite. Developed by STL Tones as part of its STL Tonality series, the aim here is to give you a mix-ready guitar sound right out of the gate.

The collection comprises five amps, three pedals (distortion, delay and reverb), a virtual cab room, a master EQ and a dual amp and cab mixer module for blending different amp and cab combinations.

“I’ve been an amp guy my entire music producing career; the software guitar emulations have never come close to capturing what we can create with the physical hardware at the studio,” says Putney.

“But we’ve finally cracked the code, and the recreation of my signal chains in the Will Putney STL Tonality guitar plug-in suite is truly spot on to my tones.”

The Will Putney Plug-In Suite is available now for the introductory price of $99. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more on the STL Tones website.