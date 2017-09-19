Will Amazon’s Alexa be your next studio assistant?

A recent hack event in San Francisco, the 2017 SF Disrupt hackathon, has produced quite an interesting proposition for music producers.

Utilising Amazon’s Echo hardware, voiced by the ever-helpful Alexa, an app called Odis was developed during the 24-hour event, which enables you to effectively talk to your DAW.

One command demonstrated at the event added another track within a project in Logic Pro, ready for a vocal recording, while other commands included transport control.

So far the app is quite simplistic, which is understandable when you consider the limited time invested in the project so far, but as it enables Alexa to interface with MIDI protocols, Odis should be able to work with a multitude instruments and go beyond basic DAW commands.

The people behind the project include three co-workers from Capital One: Tim Street, Ardon Bailey and Nagkumar Arkalgud. They were joined by Matt Rosenthal on the day of the event, who helped to implement much of the programming.

Although the event itself lasted just 24 hours, the team has promised to take the project further, so we just might see Odis in the near future.