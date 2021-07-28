More

Whitney Houston's hologram is starting a Las Vegas residency

By (, , )

The Queen of Pop is the next icon to perform from beyond the grave through hologram technology

Whitney Houston
(Image credit: Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns)

In the next iteration of a somewhat controversial trend that's seen Frank Zappa, Tupac, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and even Amy Winehouse reanimated as holograms for stadium-sized "live" performances, Whitney Houston's hologram is set to take up a six-month residency in Las Vegas.

An Evening With Whitney will feature the voice of the Queen of Pop, supported by a live four-piece band, backup singers and dancers. The show will depict Houston performing throughout multiple stages of her career, singing digitally remastered versions of her classic hits.

Reactions to the plans to bring Houston's live show back in hologram form have been mixed, even among her relatives. Her sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston believes it's merely "another chance for us to relive and celebrate her talent", while Dionne Warwick (Houston's cousin) has decried the idea as plain "stupid". Unmissable, or unethical? We'll leave it to you to decide.

An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert will open at Harrah's Las Vegas on October 26, 2021. Tickets are available now.

Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen

I'm the Features Editor for MusicRadar, working on everything from artist interviews to tech tutorials. I've been writing about (and making) electronic music for almost ten years, and when I'm not tapping away at my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard or a synthesizer. My latest obsession is the Arturia MicroFreak, which will have to do until I've saved up for a Prophet-6... 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info