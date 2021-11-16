What is the best new guitar amp/modelling pedal of 2021?

BEST IN GUITARS 2021: The last few years has seen an explosion in this exciting, versatile category, and it's now time to crown 2021's best multi-effects pedal.

In the not so distant past, even the best multi-effects pedals were cranky and awkward compared to the best specialist one-use stompboxes out there. But now they're easier to use than ever and, crucially, pump out top level sonics across the board, whether you're a preset surfer or a deep-dive tinker merchant.

So which amp/processing pedal deserves to take home the inaugural award for this fast-growing category?

Voting closes at midnight on 28 November.