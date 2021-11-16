More

What is the best new guitar amp/modelling pedal of 2021?

By

Which amp modelling or multi-effects maven gets your vote

Best in guitars 2021
(Image credit: Future)

BEST IN GUITARS 2021: The last few years has seen an explosion in this exciting, versatile category, and it's now time to crown 2021's best multi-effects pedal.

In the not so distant past, even the best multi-effects pedals were cranky and awkward compared to the best specialist one-use stompboxes out there. But now they're easier to use than ever and, crucially, pump out top level sonics across the board, whether you're a preset surfer or a deep-dive tinker merchant.

So which amp/processing pedal deserves to take home the inaugural award for this fast-growing category?

Voting closes at midnight on 28 November.

MusicRadar Team

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

  • GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts.
  • TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars.
  • STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.