What is the best new Eurorack gear of 2022?

By MusicRadar
( Computer Music, Future Music )
published

The most marvelous modular gear of the year

Tech polls 22
(Image credit: Future)

MUSICRADAR AWARDS 2022: We are living in a new golden age for modular gear. As more Eurorack products hit the shelves, the format's dominance in the modular market is now undeniable.

From DIY kits, to outboard gear and synths galore, there are around 400 manufacturers of Eurorack modules competing for your cash. Here we have rounded-up a small selection from the last 12 months, but which deserves the the title of best of the year? Let us know what you think below...   

Voting closes at midnight on the 7 December.  

MusicRadar
MusicRadar

MusicRadar is the number one website for music-makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, DJs or producers...

GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high-quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts. TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars. STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the craft of music-making that no other music website can.
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info