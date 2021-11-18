What is the best album production of 2021?

BEST IN TECH 2021: Though we’re not nearly out of the woods yet, this year has seen something of a comeback for the music industry, with artists and producers climbing bleary-eyed out of their bedrooms and returning to studios and stages across the globe to do what they do best.

In celebration, we’re recognising some of the most creative sounds produced by music-makers in 2021. To that end, we’ve rounded up a (by no means exhaustive) list of the year’s most outstanding album releases, focusing on artists, bands and producers that have impressed us with their music-making abilities, and not just the music they’ve released.

There was inspiration to be found in every corner of the musical landscape this year, from the orchestra-backed cosmic jazz of Floating Points & Pharaoh Sanders’ Promises, to Olivia Rodrigo’s world-dominating breakup-pop opus SOUR, to the warp-speed electronics of Iglooghost’s Lei Line Eon and Jimmy Edgar’s Cheetah Bend.

