Welcome to The Music Technology Show 2020!

(Image credit: Future)

MTS 2020 : It’s been a strange old year to say the least, with music-making get-togethers around the world succumbing to Covid-19. Fear not, though, because the Music Technology Show is the online event that a global pandemic can’t spoil, and it starts right now.

For the next two days, you can tuck into a tasty menu of new and classic artist masterclasses, interviews and features, all of which are appearing on MusicRadar for the first time.

And, of course, we have exhibitors - some of the biggest music technology hardware companies and software developers are here to talk about their latest wares.

So, let’s release the safety catch on the content cannon and fire off the following…

Producer chat

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

You can look forward to brand-new exclusive Producer Masterclasses from Solardo, Philth, and Netksy, and spend some time with Machinedrum as he breaks down one of his latest tracks.

We also have the legend that is Fatboy Slim taking a track-by-track look back at his classic 1998 album You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby, plus trance titan BT will be showing you round his incredible studio.

If that doesn’t scratch your artist itch, you can gorge on many more masterclasses from the likes of Beardyman, Ivy Lab, Sub Focus, C.A.R. and Joachim Pastor, and we’ve released many more producer videos from the Computer Music vaults, too.

(Image credit: Fatboy Slim)

Gear and software

(Image credit: Roland)

(Image credit: oeksound)

Of course, it's not a proper event without the true stars of the show, the key cutting-edge music gear and software that you'll be caning through 2021, and we've got some of the biggest established names in the business on board, as well as a crop of innovative up-and-comers.

In the big beasts corner, Yamaha kicks things off with details of the YC61 - its first stage keyboard with drawbars - and social preset app Soundmondo.

Roland are also present and correct, showcasing a couple of highly desirable drum machines, a cunning wireless platform and its ever-expanding Roland Cloud subscription service.

Mic and monitoring specialist Shure also flexes its strong wireless game, as well as bringing exclusive details of its freshly unveiled MV7, an innovative new mic designed for vocal recording, streaming and podcasting.

Italian giant IK Multimedia is showcasing its Mixbox platform alongside some precision monitors - and keep an eye out for an exclusive look at a newly-revealed flagship amp and FX modelling behemoth...

Meanwhile, oeksound is also in the software vanguard with two compelling apps, and Mixed In Key is proud to showcase the Captain Plugins suite deployed by the likes of David Guetta, Kaskade, Morgan Page and more.

And completing the MTS 2020 line-up Krotos is pushing the synth envelope with Concept, while EastWest's staggering ComposerCloud gets you access to over 40,000 award-winning virtual instruments including 3 million samples, phrases, and FX.

Click here for the full MTS 2020 exhibitor list.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Legends

(Image credit: Future)

As he launches his new Prophet synths, we’ve been chatting to synth legend Dave Smith about his career in gear, and you’ll also be hearing from members of the iconic BBC Radiophonic Workshop.

Elsewhere, you’ll find the results of our search for the greatest synth player of all time - who did you rank at number one?

Free samples and plugins

(Image credit: Music Technology Show)

No good show would be complete without a goodie bag, so as a thank you for stopping by The Music Technology Show 2020, we’re letting you download a massive bundle of samples and plugins for free.

Thanks to Computer Music magazine, for the duration of the show you can download not only CM’s Best Ever Sample Collection - that’s 21 Sample Packs, 8GB of content and 8,600 samples, separated into three downloads - but also the complete CM Plugin Suite. That’s more than 90 free plugins for PC and Mac - around 15 synths, five drum machines, a couple of samplers, 11 other instruments and a whole raft of effects.

In short, it’s an insane amount of soundware and software, but don’t delay, as you’ll only be able to download it for the duration of the show: 30-31 October.

Download 8,600 free samples and more than 90 free plugins in our massive Music Technology Show giveaway!