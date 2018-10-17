Waves is promising you the sound and “magic” of the Abbey Road mastering console in a plugin

Most of us would jump at the opportunity to get our music mastered at Abbey Road Studios, and while Waves can’t quite give you that, it is releasing a plugin that it says offers the next best thing. Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain is a suite of modules based on those in the studios’ famous EMI TG12410 Transfer Console, as used to master albums by the likes of Pink Floyd, Nirvana, Radiohead and Ed Sheeran.

The plugin contains five modules, which are as follows:

TG12411 Input Module

TG12412 Tone Module (EQ)

TG12413 Compressor/Limiter Module

TG12414 Filter Module

TG12416 V.A.L (Spread) Module (stereo component only) incorporated into the Output Module

The modules can be chopped and changed (other than the input/output modules) and switched on and off as you wish. This enables you to create customised mastering chains, while individual modules can be used on different tracks and group buses when you’re mixing.

It’s also worth noting that the compressor/limiter can operate in two different modes. Original gives you a classic ‘70s sound full of dirt and aggression (this is said to be a true representation of the original console) and Modern is a new design from Waves and Abbey Road that, although based on the TG topology, should give you a more pristine sound and higher levels of perceived loudness.

Additionally, you get a separate plugin known as the Meter Bridge. This gives you access to all Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain instances in the session and offers at-a-glance VU, PPM, Phase and Peak metering.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain is currently on sale for $39 and is also included in the Abbey Road Collection bundle. You can find out more and download a demo on the Waves website.