Watch Yvette Young deliver ice-cool tapping licks in this super-serious winter guitar playthrough

Yvette Young’s piano-inspired two-hand tapping approach has made her one of guitar’s hottest names, but for this exclusive playthrough of Covet’s Falkor, she’s ensured she’s one of the coolest, too.

In the clip, Yvette tears up the playthrough rulebook to channel some tongue-in-cheek ’90s music video vibes - all while showcasing her formidable finger-tapping technique.

And yes, that Vox combo is made of snow, with stones for knobs. Awesome.

Covet’s album Effloresce is out now. The band play ArcTanGent festival on 15 August.