Watch the trailer for Electronic Voyager, the story of Bob Moog

If any synth designer deserves their own feature-length documentary, it’s Bob Moog. Electronic Voyager is that documentary, and it’s currently in the final stages of post-production.

Produced by Waveshaper Media, the team behind I Dream Of Wires, the acclaimed electronic music doc, Moog’s story is told through the eyes of Michelle Moog-Koussa, Bob’s daughter. The film follows her on an emotional road trip across North America and Europe as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the world-famous synth icon.

As you might expect, Michelle meets electronic musicians aplenty along the way - the likes of Rick Wakeman, Gary Numan and Jean-Michel Jarre. While the film documents Moog’s many achievements and lasting influence, it doesn’t shy away from discussing his personal and financial struggles, either.

A second Indiegogo campaign has been set up in the hope of funding the final stages of Electronic Voyager’s production. It’s estimated that it’ll be released in April 2020.