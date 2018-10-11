Watch the new Novation SL MkIII MIDI/CV controller in action

Prior to the release of the new SL MkIII range, Novation popped in to see us with a brand new 49-key version.

Product specialist, Chris Calcutt, brought in some gear from his own setup, including an Elektron Octatrack and Make Noise 0-Coast, among other things, to show off the SL MkIII’s hardware sequencing capabilities via MIDI and CV.

As this was a pre-release edition of the firmware, not all of the features were available to us on the day, but we hopefully captured enough of what the new SL MkIII range is all about.