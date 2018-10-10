Novation announces the SL MkIII MIDI controller and it’s effectively got 8 Circuit sequencers inside

Novation has launched the latest generation of its long-standing SL keyboard controller range, with the MkIII.

Designed to be all about sequencing, Novation has seen fit to cramming in an eight-track polyphonic sequencer, with a similar workflow to that of Circuit.

Read more: Novation SL MkIII

The MkIII is positively dripping in I/O with USB; MIDI In, Out, Out 2/Thru; three pedal inputs; Analogue Clock Out; and two CV Pitch, Gate, and Mod outputs.

What looks to be quite the feature-rich studio centrepiece, the SL range comes with a synth-style semi-weighted keybed and light-guides. While the velocity-sensitive RGB pads have multiple functions, so you can either launch clips, use as a step sequencer, or create beats with polyphonic aftertouch.

Coming in both 49 and 61-key flavours, with the 49SL MkIII coming in at £539.99 and the 61SL MkIII costing £629.99. More information, check out the Novation website.

Novation SL MkIII highlights