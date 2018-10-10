More

Novation announces the SL MkIII MIDI controller and it’s effectively got 8 Circuit sequencers inside

MIDI and CV-equipped keyboard

Novation has launched the latest generation of its long-standing SL keyboard controller range, with the MkIII.

Designed to be all about sequencing, Novation has seen fit to cramming in an eight-track polyphonic sequencer, with a similar workflow to that of Circuit.

The MkIII is positively dripping in I/O with USB; MIDI In, Out, Out 2/Thru; three pedal inputs; Analogue Clock Out; and two CV Pitch, Gate, and Mod outputs.

What looks to be quite the feature-rich studio centrepiece, the SL range comes with a synth-style semi-weighted keybed and light-guides. While the velocity-sensitive RGB pads have multiple functions, so you can either launch clips, use as a step sequencer, or create beats with polyphonic aftertouch.

Coming in both 49 and 61-key flavours, with the 49SL MkIII coming in at £539.99 and the 61SL MkIII costing £629.99. More information, check out the Novation website.

Novation SL MkIII highlights

  • Eight-track polyphonic pattern-based sequencer
  • Full colour LCD screens
  • Integration with Ableton Live or any other HUI-compatible DAW
  • Customisable mappings for hardware and software
  • USB; MIDI In, Out, Out 2/Thru; three pedal inputs; Analogue Clock Out; and two CV Pitch, Gate, and Mod outputs can be used to route anything anywhere
  • Pads, buttons, eight faders and eight knobs take control of all major music software using InControl
  • Synth-style semi-weighted keybed with a sprung action and light-guides
  • Velocity-sensitive RGB pads with polyphonic aftertouch
  • Components allows templates and sessions to be backed up and restored in the cloud
