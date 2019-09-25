Watch Scott Ian's eight-year-old son play Everlong with the Foo Fighters

Scott Ian of Anthrax has one of the fiercest right-hands in metal. He's a rhythm machine. And his eight-year-old son Rebel Young Ian is a chip off the old block.

Young Revel is about the same height as a Marshall cab and yet he has done what most of us could only dream of, being called to the stage by Dave Grohl to play Everlong and close the Foo Fighters' set in front of some 40,000 people.

The Foos were playing on the Friday night, the 20 September, at the Bourbon and Beyond Festival, held at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky's Expo Center. They had played all the hits, opening with The Pretender, with My Hero, Monkey Wrench and Big Me later in the set. They covered Under Pressure with Grohl on drums, Taylor Hawkins fronting the band.

A band whose modus operandi is to make the audience feel better about life was in full flow. The best was yet to come.

With proud dad looking on, Revel marched out in his battle vest toting a Strat, threw the horns, started Everlong's rhythm figure 1 and brought the house down.

It has been a banner week already for onstage guest performances, what with Eric Clapton stepping up to jam While My Guitar Gently Weeps with Peter Frampton.

But this takes the cake. Bravo, Revel!

It won't be long before he's onstage jamming Keep It In The Family with his old man.