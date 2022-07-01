Watch prog rock legend Steve Hackett perform the Genesis classic Squonk live

Over 50 years ago, legendary guitarist Steve Hackett joined prog rock pioneers Genesis.

Alongside bandmates Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins, his stunning fretboard prowess helped solidify their legacy as one of the era’s most important groups.

Influencing a generation of electric guitar players, Hackett’s matchless style was a crucial element of classic Genesis albums recorded during his tenure from 1971 to 1977, including Nursery Cryme (opens in new tab), Foxtrot (opens in new tab), Genesis Live (opens in new tab), Selling England by the Pound (opens in new tab), The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (opens in new tab), A Trick of the Tail (opens in new tab) and Wind & Wuthering (opens in new tab).

1977’s live album Seconds Out (opens in new tab) was the last Genesis LP to feature Hackett, marking the end of an era in prog rock.

After leaving Genesis at the end of 1977, Hackett embarked on a successful solo career.

Having clocked up over 30 albums to date, his musical scope has broadened considerably while striving to explore new genres and styles using both electric and acoustic guitars.

As a torchbearer of the golden era of prog rock, Hackett continues to entertain fans with his awesome live shows, performing timeless Genesis songs for audiences the world over.

Check out this rendition of Squonk from 1976’s A Trick of the Tail and the top ten live album Seconds Out…

Today, Hackett is pleased to announce a new live album titled Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More is due to be released on 2nd September.

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More will be available as a limited double-CD package accompanied by either a Blu-ray or DVD. Boasting 5.1 sound, both formats feature behind-the-scenes documentary and promo videos.

A vinyl release is scheduled to follow later on 25th November.

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More is intended as a visual document of Hackett’s 2021 UK tour that celebrated the classic Genesis live album.

Performing Seconds Out in full and in sequence, Hackett and his band – comprising Roger King, Rob Townsend, Jonas Reingold, Nad Sylvan and Craig Blundell – also delved into a selection of solo material along the way, including tracks from his most recent studio album, Surrender of Silence (opens in new tab).

Tracklist is as follows:

Apollo Intro

Clocks - The Angel Of Mons

Held In The Shadows

Every Day

The Devil's Cathedral

Shadow Of The Hierophant

Squonk

The Carpet Crawlers

Robbery, Assault And Battery

Afterglow

Firth Of Fifth

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

Musical Box (Closing Section)

Supper's Ready

The Cinema Show

Aisle Of Plenty

Dance On A Volcano

Los Endos

