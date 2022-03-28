"After tonight, we've gotta get real jobs" - Phil Collins bows out after final Genesis gig

DON'T MISS (Image credit: Aaron Rapoport / Getty) 5 tracks producers need to hear by… Phil Collins

Phil Collins and Genesis have officially dropped the curtain on their music careers after they performed a sold-out farewell concert at London’s O2 Arena this weekend.

Collins, whose well documented health problems have seen him performing seated throughout the band’s final tour with his son Nic taking drumming duties, quipped “After tonight we’ve all gotta get real jobs.”

Last year Collins had revealed that “I can barely hold a stick” as a result of neck vertebrae and nerve damage.

“I’m kind of physically challenged,” he said at the time, “which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Genesis’ ex-frontman Peter Gabriel, who quit the band in 1975, was in attendance at the gig, and shared a photo with Collins and longtime friend and tour manager Richard McPhail.