Watch Paul Reed Smith nail it live with Alter Bridge

Paul Reed Smith not only makes electric guitars, he plays them. Stating the obvious, perhaps, but now you can see him in action after he took to the stage with Alter Bridge at a recent show in Maryland.

Sharing the stage-front with Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy - both PRS artists, natch - Smith was introduced as “a legend”.

Ushering on the famed luthier Kennedy said, “I just want y’all to understand the gravity of the situation: in my opinion, this guy is a legend… he is one of the great guitar gurus of all time.”

Joining the band on Blackbird, Smith deployed his Paul’s Guitar model to good effect and was in no way out of his depth despite some Curb Your Enthusiasm vibes, adding competent blues bends before more than holding his own while trading licks with Kennedy.

(Image credit: Lizard King/YouTube)

Tremonti and Kennedy's relationships with PRS are long and successful, stretching back to the 90s, and yielding, amongst other things, the highly rated but affordable PRS SE Tremonti Standard.