Behemoth drop their eagerly anticipated new album I Loved You At Your Darkest this Friday, and ahead of its release, we’re premiering this exclusive, disquieting guitar playthrough with main man Nergal.

In the clip, Adam Darski channels the spirit of Bartzabel via ominous chugs and banshee feedback, delivered via his LTD Nergal-6.

Like the sounds of that? Bartzabel is the lead single from I Loved You At Your Darkest, which is available now via Nuclear Blast.