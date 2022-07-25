Check out drummer Luke Holland’s stack-filled playthrough of Polyphia’s Neurotica

The virtuoso drummer contributed to six tracks on Polyphia's forthcoming album

Genre-bending instrumental band Polyphia recently returned with a new song, Neurotica (opens in new tab), which is featured on their up-coming album Remember That You Will Die. 

The band also announced that session drummer Luke Holland (Hollywood Undead, Falling In Reverse, Jason Richardson) , had been invited to collaborate on the new material.

Here, Luke Holland plays through Neurotica, explaining in the video’s description, “These are the parts I wrote and then recorded. What you hear on the album might have changed due to what [Polyphia drummer] Clay Aeschliman felt was right for the song, and he did a great job as always. A massive thank you to Polyphia (Tim, Clay squared and Scott) for having me be a part of this album.”

Armed with a trio of cymbal stacks (including his signature Meinl Luke Holland Bullet and Baby Stacks), an exotic DW kit and a poppin’ DW snare, Holland plays his way through the song's rage beat-inspired main groove with accents abound.

We’ve included the Polyphia album version here for comparison too. Polyphia - Remember That You Will Die’s release date is still TBC, but the album is available to pre-order here (opens in new tab)

