Polyphia release new track Neurotica from forthcoming fourth album, Remember That You Will Die

Polyphia fans have been patient, but now the instrumental phenomenons are readying their eagerly-awaited fourth album Remember That You Will Die with another new track, Neurotica.

Produced by guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, Neurotica finds Polyphia in the genre-bending mode they thrive in, with their take on a minimalist, hard-hitting 'rage beat' with collaborators Sims Cashion, drummer Luke Holland and Brady Watt.

And check out the stunning custom Ibanez guitars and bass!

Neurotica follows the nylon-string histronics of previous single Playing God. The released date for Remember That You Will Die is still TBC but the album is available to be preordered at polyphia.com (opens in new tab).