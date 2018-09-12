Watch Herman Li shred while he swims with first snorkelling guitar solo

When he shared his top 5 tips for guitarists with us last year, Herman Li didn’t cite snorkelling as one of the essential skills every guitarist should learn, but perhaps he should have, judging by his latest stunt with metal titans DragonForce.

While playing the Full Metal Cruise, the band performed in front of a mosh-heavy swimming pool, before Herman dived in to close the set.

Fortunately, he’d equipped his Ibanez EGEN signature model and wireless system with a floatation device (read: floatie), so he could indeed shred while he snorkelled, without the signal cutting out.

The band are dubbing it “the world’s first ever snorkelling underwater guitar solo”, and we’re inclined to agree. Kudos, sir.