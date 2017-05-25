DragonForce's Herman Li: my top 5 tips for guitarists

When it comes to guitar acrobatics, few could rival DragonForce’s shredder-in-chief Herman Li. He’s the kind of player that’s dedicated countless hours of his life trying to make his guitar not sound like a guitar, as well as finding ways to impress the eyes as much as the ears.

It all comes from a very learned appreciation of music, stemming from early heroes like Steve Vai, John Petrucci and Joe Satriani, who taught him the importance of saying something meaningful, no matter how fast your fingers are moving.

“All the shredding stuff is great, but you have to consolidate it all to complete a solo,” muses the axeman, on a sunny afternoon in London’s East End.

Young players, especially metal players, are always so concerned with the sweeping and the tapping… but they forget great vibrato is a high-level Jedi skil

“That’s something all my favourite guitar players do to let you know they’ve finished this epic solo… we’re searching for that even more these days. Using slower bends with smooth vibrato is a newer technique for what I do in DragonForce, because most of our music has been compressed with a lot of notes… it’s important we try to find the right moments to have those singing notes.

“So I’d actually say some of the hardest techniques are bends and vibratos,” he notes. “Like learning circular vibrato and then trying something more wide or with a different timing… they all sound different. It’s not so much a new technique, but rather continual development.

“Young players, especially metal players, are always so concerned with the sweeping and the tapping… but they forget great vibrato is a high-level Jedi skill. That’s what brings your tone; it’s all about what your fingers are doing.”

With album number seven Reaching Into Infinity hitting shelves this month, Herman guides us through what gear was used for the recordings. It should come as no surprise that the only guitar you’ll hear him play is the Ibanez EGen signature that’s been seen his hands for well over a decade…

“I only use my signature guitar… all the time,” reveals Herman. “It feels right and sounds right to me. Other models are fun and challenging, but when I’m there to do my job, I want to be in the best mindset possible. So it’s always my own guitar, either a six or seven-string.

“It feels like there’s always a compromise between tone and playability. Some guitars will have a great tone but are too heavy or uncomfortable to use live. I chose to build a guitar that works in every way - it might not be the best studio guitar or live guitar, but it works great for everything. And that’s all I need. The more I play it, the more I understand it… and the wood seems to start sounding better.

“On the last tour, I started using a Kemper. I profiled my Rocktron Prophesy [preamp] so I could use the more up-to-date effects, like the harmonizer. Weirdly enough, I used the profiled versions to record the album - I chose the fake sounds over the real ones, probably because I couldn’t be bothered to unplug it all. It might not be 100% exactly perfect, but it’s the closest you can get with modern technology… and clearly close enough for me!”

Here, the virtuoso axeman gives us five tips for musical wisdom…