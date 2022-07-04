Watch Fender’s futuristic Player Plus Meteora HH in action with Wet Leg

Since launching the Player Plus Meteora collection earlier this year (comprising the Meteora HH and the Active Meteora Bass) Fender has collaborated with a diverse range of artists in order to demonstrate the scope of the new offset line.

Following appearances from the likes of alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast (opens in new tab) and Texan tunesmith Teezo Touchdown (opens in new tab), a new film featuring Isle of Wight indie rockers Wet Leg performing with a Meteora HH has appeared.

Between renditions of three tracks – namely Wet Dream, Ur Mom and Oh No – Wet Leg chat musical inspiration, obscure in-jokes and what it's like being neighbours with London’s Psychedelic Society...

Fender Player Plus Meteora HH

First appearing back in 2018 as a limited-run model, the visually striking Meteora represents another landmark design in Fender’s decades-long electric guitar building history that began in 1950 with the Esquire and Broadcaster Tele-style solidbodies.

This futuristic offset sits alongside the iconic Telecaster and Stratocaster models within the ranks of Fender’s popular Player Plus range.

“The guitar emulates a fusion of unexpected elements that work in perfect harmony and serves as a paradigm of Fender’s ahead-of-the-curve innovation and revered leadership in the industry,” said Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of Product at FMIC.

Currently available in a selection of four finishes, including Silverburst (above), Cosmic Jade, Belair Blue and 3-tone Sunburst, the Meteora HH sports dual Fireball humbuckers for enhanced power and clarity, while Fender’s unique S-1 switching provides a coil split for extra tonal range.

Other modern appointments include locking tuners and a 2-point “Tremolo” for stable tuning and smooth vibrato operation.

A satin finish C-profile neck featuring a 12-inch radius fingerboard with rolled edges offers a super-comfortable playing experience.

Fender Player Plus Active Meteora Bass

The Player Plus Active Meteora Bass similarly appears in a range of vibrant colours. These currently include Opal Spark (below), Silverburst, Tequila Sunrise and 3-tone Sunburst.

This guitar has also been kitted out with humbuckers, albeit in the form of Fireball Bass pickups, in order to produce clear highs, balanced midrange and a girthy low-end.

Switchable between passive and active operation, an 18-volt preamp allows boost or cut for treble, midrange and bass frequencies for detailed tonal sculpting.

As per its six-string sibling, the Active Meteora Bass features a satin finish C-profile neck and a 12-inch radius fingerboard with rolled edges.

To find our more, visit the Fender website (opens in new tab).