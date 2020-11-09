Watch Chad Smith unleash an explosive solo featuring his signature LP Percussion Red Hot Pack

Shy and retiring: two words we've never heard in reference to Chad Smith's brand of drumming. Now, once again, Chad has demonstrated why he's one of the most influential drummers in rock during a video for LP Percussion.

The latest in the brand's LP Your Kit series, which also features Stephen Perkins, Henry Cole and Paul Pineda, Chad's solo is centred around incorporating his Red Hot Pack. The pack comprises the Red Cyclops Tambourine, Medium Pitch Jam Block and Signature Chad Smith Ridge Rider Cowbell, as well as the LP Mini Everything Rack to make mounting the three essential kit percussion items simple.

The LP Percussion Chad smith Red Hot Pack: (Image credit: LP Percussion)

From the thundering tom fill opener to the Gadd-inspired tambourine and cowbell grooves through to the ridiculous sixteenth note triplets at the end (incorporating the Jam Block), we've got our fingers crossed that we'll hear some of this on the forthcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers album.

LP’s wide range of percussion add-on instruments can open up a world of rhythmic possibilities to spice up a drummer’s sound! Designed to easily attach to any kit, the variety of alternative sounds, textures and sonic options are limited only by imagination.

Easily recognizable choices include mounted cowbells, blocks and tambourines; or look deeper and find a more distinct, creativity with LP’s Raw percussion series. The range includes the unique, industrial Trash snare, Sound Enhancers and Potz.

Other options include a collection of Micro Snares and Mini Timbales to bring different flavors to a drum kit. Sounds from around the world like the Banda snare from South America, the African inspired Hi-hat Shereke or Cuban influenced 12” 2 sided cajon are just some of the other options.

Plus, there is a wide choice of mounts, brackets, racks, trays, claws and stands to ensure percussion instruments are securely attached at all times and can be placed easily around a kit.