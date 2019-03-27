Watch Cellar Darling’s Ivo Henzi reveal the guitar gear that shapes their crushing sound

Hurdy-gurdy-wielding Swiss progsters Cellar Darling recently dropped second album The Spell to considerable acclaim, and in this exclusive video, guitarist/bassist Ivo Henzi lets us in on the gear behind the band’s formidable sound.

In the clip, Ivo dishes the dirt on his Fishman Fluence-equipped Aristides 060 and its innovative Arium construction - and why that makes it the perfect electric for touring.

Later on, the multi-instrumentalist reveals how he balances guitar and bass playing, and his origins on the instruments, before demoing the tight palm-muted riffs that kick off ferocious single Insomnia.

The Spell is out now via Nuclear Blast Records.