Watch: Aerosmith and Run-DMC reunite for Grammys Walk This Way performance

Some of y'all don't know @Aerosmith and #RUNDMC and it shows! THANK YOU #grammys #grammys2020Ive waited a lifetime to see this LIVE pic.twitter.com/JkAkpiJcqxJanuary 27, 2020

Despite a soap opera erupting around Aerosmith last week as the courts got involved in their separation from drummer Joey Kramer – much to the sticksman's chagrin – the band got on with the business of rock at last night's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. They played their hit Living On The Edge before teaming up with Run-DMC for a blast of their 1986 collaboration Walk This Way.

And the results are… interesting. It's certainly live and raw but both Steven Tyler and Joe Perry have sounded better, to say the least. Let's blame the mix. They certainly brought he energy at least.

The performance also featured a tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who passed away on Sunday (26 January) in a helicopter crash, and played for the LA Lakers at the Staples Center where the awards were held.