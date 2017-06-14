Joey Kramer on surviving and thriving with Aerosmith

We mentioned that Steven started out as a drummer, did that make your life in the band easier or more difficult?

“[Lets out a big laugh] It was difficult at first. I realised early on that I had to get myself to a point where there wasn’t anything that he could tell me because I already knew it and instead there were things that I could tell him and show him. I eventually came to do that. I learned a lot from Steven. He’s a prolific musician and he was a very good drummer in his day. He taught me a lot that I had no idea of back then. He was into making the band happen.

"I had lots of chops when I joined the band because of the guys I had been listening to. So, I could really play well and I had command of the drumset but I didn’t really know what I was doing in terms of putting my ability towards to making the band as a whole sound better. Steven helped me realise that. Once he helped me realise that I took the ball and I ran with it. I took that ball and ran so long, so fast and so hard that it’s taken me to where I am today.

"I’m really proud of that. I like to think of myself as a humble guy. I don’t think of myself as a spectacular player. I’m happy that I can do what I do and that I can make the band happen. I drive it hard and I’m up there driving the bus. I’m always open to listening to feedback though. I always go out and watch our opening acts because when the time comes when you think you’re above learning anything from anyone then you’re in some trouble.”

You released your autobiography in 2009 and in that you were very open about some hard issues, such as addiction, depression and suffering a nervous breakdown in 1995. Was revisiting those experiences difficult?

“It was a very cathartic experience for me. I got to speak about everything that has happened to me. The reason that it’s not like a lot of other books is that a lot of books are about taking drugs, partying, f***ing girls, backstage and this and that. My book is my story, it is my life and what has made me what I am today. It’s about me, not all that other stuff.

"The reason my book never really got the recognition that it deserved, in my opinion, is that the week it was released was the same week that Michael Jackson passed so it got lost in the media shuffle of Michael Jackson dying so it never got the attention. However, here we are seven or eight years later and the book is still out there and people are still talking about it. It’s a book about life, depression, anxiety, drug addiction, alcoholism, being abused as a kid and people relate to that when they read it.

"I proclaimed when I released the book that if it helps one person then it was worthwhile. I’ve spoken to a lot of people who say it has helped them and that is a very good feeling. [Coming back from the nervous breakdown] gave me a perspective on what it was that I brought to the band. At that point I was healthy enough emotionally to know which direction I needed to go in. I’ve been on that path ever since.”

It has been almost 50 years since Aerosmith formed - how have you changed in your approach to drumming in that time?

“I don’t know if there has been a change in my approach. My approach is pretty much the same - I’m all about playing for the band and not myself. My golden rule is less is more. I like to think my playing has matured over the years. I don’t really know of anybody else out there that does what I do quite how I do it, despite my playing being relatively simple. But for me, that is what it is all about, keeping it simple.”

I got rid of all of the rack toms and all of the bull***. If you can play you can play, it doesn’t really matter what you’re playing on

How about your kits, are you a guy that likes to change things up every few years?

“I went to a five-piece kit when we did Just Push Play and I have been playing a five-piece kit ever since then. I got rid of all of the rack toms and all of the bull***. If you can play you can play, it doesn’t really matter what you’re playing on.”

So you’re definitely not a player that likes to have a kit full of toms?

“No. I find some of the drummers that [do have big kits] are frustrated. If you’re a drummer and you’re frustrated, it is a very frustrating place to be. Most of the time you feel like that because you don’t want to be a drummer. If you want to be the hour hand on the clock instead of one of the springs in the back that makes it work then you have to re-examine the choices that you have made.

"I think a lot of guys regret making that choice, I have never regretted it, I love being a drummer. I am very happy and grateful to our fans. I’m indebted to Aerosmith’s fans. We’re coming up to our 50th anniversary. Staying together for that long is all about loving what you do. When I go to work I work really hard and I sweat and it is very physical, but I love it so much and it brings me so much joy that it really isn’t work. I’m very grateful for that.”