Watch Harley Benton's demo of its affordable new TE-62DB T-style guitar

Double-bound, with a classic sound

Harley Benton has been on a prolific roll of late, with plenty of new gear coming thick and fast, and even better, with wallet-friendly price tags. Earlier this month, the Thomann-owned brand unveiled it’s ridiculously low-priced TE-62DB T-style guitar, based on the iconic Fender ’62 Custom model. 

As well as sporting a smart double-bound body (offered in Black, Lake Placid Blue Candy Apple Red), it also comes with an expensive looking caramelised maple neck, with a 12-inch radius, Pau Ferro fingerboard. 

The pickups are HB staple Roswells (Alnico 5 TEA-F-CR/TEA-B single coils), giving us the classic T-tone configuration, and they’re wired to a master volume, master tone and three-way selector.

But, as we all know, a decent guitar on-paper doesn’t always equate to a great-playing and sounding instrument. Good news, then, that Harley Benton has shot a demo of this low-priced classic rocker in its studio, and to our ears, it’s punching far above its price tag.

The Harley Benton TE62-DB is available now from Thomann.

