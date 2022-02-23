Watch Harley Benton's demo of its affordable new TE-62DB T-style guitar

Harley Benton has been on a prolific roll of late, with plenty of new gear coming thick and fast, and even better, with wallet-friendly price tags. Earlier this month, the Thomann-owned brand unveiled it’s ridiculously low-priced TE-62DB T-style guitar, based on the iconic Fender ’62 Custom model.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

As well as sporting a smart double-bound body (offered in Black, Lake Placid Blue Candy Apple Red), it also comes with an expensive looking caramelised maple neck, with a 12-inch radius, Pau Ferro fingerboard.

The pickups are HB staple Roswells (Alnico 5 TEA-F-CR/TEA-B single coils), giving us the classic T-tone configuration, and they’re wired to a master volume, master tone and three-way selector.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

But, as we all know, a decent guitar on-paper doesn’t always equate to a great-playing and sounding instrument. Good news, then, that Harley Benton has shot a demo of this low-priced classic rocker in its studio, and to our ears, it’s punching far above its price tag.

The Harley Benton TE62-DB is available now from Thomann.