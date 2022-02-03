Harley Benton doubles down with its new bound TE-62 guitar

Harley Benton are full speed ahead with the 2022 releases; it just dropped an incredible electric guitar deal with the satin black ST-22HH Active and now they've got something equally tempting for the more vintage-included with the TE-62DB, drawing influence from a certain T-style originator's 1962 Custom iteration. And that means a double bound body – and they always look good.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Three high gloss finishes are offered on the £132 / €158 model with good ol' Black, classic Lake Placid Blue and striking Candy Apple Red.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Canadian maple neck is caramelised for a lovely vintage hue with a 'Modern D-shape' and 12" pau ferro fingerboard – Fender's Deluxe series Teles also use this radius over the common 9.5".

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Other features include a poplar body, hardtail three-barrel saddle bridge, 42mm nut width, 1-ply mint white pickguard, die-cast tuners and a two Roswell Alnico 5 TEA-F-CR/TEA-B Single coil pickups with volume, tone and three-way selector controls.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

You can order the TE-62DB now at Thomann.