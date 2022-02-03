More

Harley Benton doubles down with its new bound TE-62 guitar

Who doesn't like a double bound T-style body?

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton are full speed ahead with the 2022 releases; it just dropped an incredible electric guitar deal with the satin black ST-22HH Active and now they've got something equally tempting for the more vintage-included with the TE-62DB, drawing influence from a certain T-style originator's 1962 Custom iteration. And that means a double bound body – and they always look good. 

Three high gloss finishes are offered on the £132 / €158 model with good ol' Black, classic Lake Placid Blue and striking Candy Apple Red. 

The Canadian maple neck is caramelised for a lovely vintage hue with a 'Modern D-shape' and 12" pau ferro fingerboard –  Fender's Deluxe series Teles also use this radius over the common 9.5". 

Other features include a poplar body, hardtail three-barrel saddle bridge, 42mm nut width, 1-ply mint white pickguard, die-cast tuners and a two Roswell Alnico 5 TEA-F-CR/TEA-B Single coil pickups with volume, tone and three-way selector controls. 

You can order the TE-62DB now at Thomann

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 