Watch 16-string guitarist Felix Martin cover Billie Eilish's When The Party's Over

Progressive guitar virtuoso Felix Martin has reimagined Billie Eilish's When The Party's Over in stunning style on his 16-string.

The Berklee-trained guitarist specialises jaw-dropping in 14- and 16-string progressive metal compositions but says that he's reaped the benefits of exploring other styles through covering artists.

"I've been wanting to apply my style of music and guitar technique to many other genres and it has been helping me to become a better musician."

The original version of Martin's tap-heavy take can be found on Billie Eilish massively successful debut album from last year, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

While the majority of song son the album are credited to both Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, When The Party's Over is one of two songs on the record written solely by Finneas.

Martin's version features Lang Zhao on drums and Yas Numora on bass and was mixed by Moises D'bello.

