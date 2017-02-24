Watch 16-string guitar maestro Felix Martin rip it up in Cosmo Basket premiere

Forget eight- and nine-strings; Felix Martin takes extended-range guitars to a whole new level with his 16-string inventions, which he showcases in new track, Cosmo Basket.
Taken from new album Mechanical Nations (out today), the clip showcases Felix's mind-bending tap-based playing style, with a host of rhythmic and advanced chord approaches that are really in a class of their own.
“This song is one of my favourites from the album,” Felix reveals.
“The intro is a duo between drums and guitar; I’m trying to imitate the sound of the drums by doing heavy percussion with the guitar, playing as heavily as I can.
“The second part is more reminiscent of ambient music, almost like techno and house-inspired in some parts. Then the last part is more like a prog-rock tune. The three parts are really different and it showcases the varying ideas that define the album itself.”
Sounds good to us. Mechanical Nations is available now - see Felix's site for more info.