Washburn’s Timeless parlour acoustic uses wood from 140-year-old fir beams

Washburn has announced a new parlour guitar in its Timeless Collection, which features a top made from 140+-year-old reclaimed European fir beams pulled from bridges, pubs and barns throughout the UK.

Washburn reckons this top gives the TCP130SWK-LTD a tone somewhere between redwood and spruce.

Elsewhere, the guitar features mahogany back and sides, a Clou De Lys overlay headstock that commemorates the wood’s origin, while an acrylic-encased cut steel nail, pulled from the reclaimed wood, is included within the guitar’s hardcase.

Washburn’s Timeless parlour guitar is available now for an MSRP of $2,140 (MAP $1,199). See Washburn for more info.

