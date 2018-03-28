Washburn debuts most affordable all-solid acoustic guitar with ergonomic armrest bevel

Washburn has released the first all-solid electro-acoustic guitar in its new Comfort Series, the snappily named WCG700SWEK-D.

The guitar is being touted as the industry’s most affordable all-solid guitar with an ergonomic armrest bevel, promising greater comfort for players.

Specs are impressive elsewhere, too, with a solid torrefied Sitka spruce top, solid African ovangkol back and sides, ebony fingerboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle and Graph Tech Ratio tuners.

Plus, being an electro-acoustic, there’s a Fishman Presys Blend system onboard, too, complete with microphone and tuner.

Price-wise, it’s looking like $1,783.90 MSRP/$999 MAP, including a hardshell case.

Head over to Washburn Guitars for more info.